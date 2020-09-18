Short Interest in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Declines By 12.2%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:SIFY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,583. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 111.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of Sify Technologies worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

