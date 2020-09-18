Short Interest in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Increases By 13.1%

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Silicom stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.65. 9,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,873. Silicom has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $226.76 million, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.04.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.05 million for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 7.51%.

SILC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Silicom in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 5,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 247,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,422 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in Silicom by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 578,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,609,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silicom by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 213,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicom by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

