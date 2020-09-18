Short Interest in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Drops By 12.8%

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,699,952.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,600.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,850 over the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,014,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after buying an additional 218,866 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 736.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after buying an additional 154,409 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 788,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,357,000 after buying an additional 125,425 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after buying an additional 92,237 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,543. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 139.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.80. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $207.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

