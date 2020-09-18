Short Interest in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Declines By 15.8%

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 920,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. William Blair started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Shares of SMPL stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,878. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

