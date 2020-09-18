Short Interest in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Decreases By 11.8%

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $3,177,524.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,559,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,082. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $39,588,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,148,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,878,000 after buying an additional 861,397 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,190,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,259,000 after buying an additional 811,686 shares during the period. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,405,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,008,000 after buying an additional 622,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

SSNC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,351,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.47%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.