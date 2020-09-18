Short Interest in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Decreases By 19.5%

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 708,200 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE BLD traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.53. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $166.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.55.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura lifted their target price on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $820,819.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,617.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 11,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total transaction of $1,649,137.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,977. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TopBuild by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TopBuild by 40.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in TopBuild by 51.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

