Short Interest in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Expands By 20.7%

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on INT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $817,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,891. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

