Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 405,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NASDAQ SBNY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.27. 2,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,517. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

