Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Trading Up 7.9%

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) was up 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 187,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 300,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.96.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $57.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smart Sand Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 265.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 65.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 41,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 44.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 44.8% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.