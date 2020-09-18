Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. Sonic Automotive also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.08-1.15 EPS.

NYSE SAH opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.78. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

SAH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 10,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $493,336.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,481,075.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 7,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $264,850.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,453.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

