Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Short Interest Update

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 8,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director John Maeda sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $246,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,259.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 30,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $513,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,552.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,518 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,557,000 after buying an additional 357,987 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at about $49,080,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 195.7% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,980,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after buying an additional 1,972,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after buying an additional 266,614 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. 3,355,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,235. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.65. Sonos has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

