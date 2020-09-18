Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Short Interest Update

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 101,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, CFO Matthew T. Funke bought 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,496. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1,459.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 58.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NASDAQ SMBC traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $25.00. 46,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,800. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 million. Analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

