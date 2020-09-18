Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Short Interest Update

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 942,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
SR stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.16. 742,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,773. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.58. Spire has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08.
Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Spire by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth $289,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Spire by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 16,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.
About Spire
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
