Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Short Interest Update

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 942,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

SR stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.16. 742,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,773. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.58. Spire has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Spire by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth $289,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Spire by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,506,000 after buying an additional 16,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

