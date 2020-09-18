Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,050,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 15,680,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

In other news, Director Joel D. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $615,820.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

SFM stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,009. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

