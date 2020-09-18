Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Up 6.1%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $227.81 and last traded at $225.88. Approximately 652,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 447,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STMP shares. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.67.

The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.12 and a 200 day moving average of $188.96.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Carberry sold 121,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $29,765,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,667.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,264 shares of company stock worth $60,354,424. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 3,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

