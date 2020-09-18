STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Tops $1.16 on Major Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00010567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokens.net, DSX, Ethfinex and DDEX. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $37.00 million and $1.37 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044425 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.20 or 0.04605330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009154 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056024 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035120 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

EURS is a token. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DDEX, IDCM, OKCoin, Tokens.net, DSX, HitBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

