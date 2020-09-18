STASIS EURO One Day Volume Reaches $1.02 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00010517 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDCM, Ethfinex and Tokens.net. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $36.80 million and $1.02 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044905 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 862.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043471 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.49 or 0.04500819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009153 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00035015 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a token. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDCM, DDEX, DSX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKCoin and Tokens.net. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.