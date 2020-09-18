Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. 116,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,964. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,512,000 after buying an additional 3,022,639 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,662 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,111,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 805,253 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 802,934 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

