Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,200 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 269,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In related news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 445 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $48,513.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,407.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 453 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $52,702.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,501.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,646 shares of company stock worth $2,847,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 1,612.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stepan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.10. The company had a trading volume of 266,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,042. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Stepan has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $118.82.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $460.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.50 million. Research analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

