Storeum One Day Volume Reaches $23.00 (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 105.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Storeum has traded up 106.2% against the US dollar. One Storeum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX. Storeum has a market capitalization of $2,124.96 and approximately $23.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001890 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001702 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000349 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000122 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002650 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Storeum Profile

Storeum (STO) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co.

Storeum Token Trading

Storeum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

