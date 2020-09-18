SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Up 10.8%

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) shares rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 540,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 930,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

SXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $298.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. On average, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 113.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

