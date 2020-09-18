Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $11.86. 1,899,663 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 986% from the average session volume of 174,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

STRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $397.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 1,001,950 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter worth $4,656,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $253,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

