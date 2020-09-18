Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

In related news, Director Keith Geeslin sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $70,284.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,867. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 11,965 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $1,027,793.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,345.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,357 shares of company stock worth $2,503,390 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $14,660,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,424,000 after purchasing an additional 203,948 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,661,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 320.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 183,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 24.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,662,000 after purchasing an additional 151,495 shares during the period.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.74. The company had a trading volume of 644,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,352. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.38 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

