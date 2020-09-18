TajCoin (TAJ) Trading Up 5.3% This Week

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One TajCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, TajCoin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. TajCoin has a total market capitalization of $11,969.56 and approximately $8.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00045079 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,303.29 or 1.03734821 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00659397 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.84 or 0.01421030 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005544 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011218 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00117224 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About TajCoin

TajCoin (CRYPTO:TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 18,311,365 coins. TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech . TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

TajCoin Coin Trading

TajCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TajCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TajCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

