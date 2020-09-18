Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post sales of $20.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.25 billion. Target reported sales of $18.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $87.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.72 billion to $88.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $87.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.48 billion to $89.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $383,694.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,487 shares of company stock valued at $17,714,694. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Target by 250.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $147.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,201. Target has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

