Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) shares rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 180,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 207,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

TH has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Target Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Target Hospitality by 156.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Target Hospitality by 104.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 34,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.

Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

