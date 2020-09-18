Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

TSVNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSVNF remained flat at $$9.08 on Friday. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

