Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta Sells 5,000 Shares

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.40, for a total transaction of C$102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$714,000.

TSE TECK.A traded up C$1.20 on Friday, reaching C$22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion and a PE ratio of -6.25. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$9.00 and a 52 week high of C$24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.17.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

