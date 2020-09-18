Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,177.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 47.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,610,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,671 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 5,708.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,711,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,020 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth approximately $36,810,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth approximately $35,706,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth approximately $25,002,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,949. Textron has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Textron will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

