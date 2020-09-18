TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Trading Up 6%

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.51 and last traded at $16.51. 684,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 212,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

TFFP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TFF Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $359.31 million and a P/E ratio of -5.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 277,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

