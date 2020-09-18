The Voyager Token (VGX) Market Capitalization Hits $3.94 Million

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. The Voyager Token has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One The Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Kyber Network and Bithumb.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00247471 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00093568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.88 or 0.01485245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00235858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000719 BTC.

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/ . The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Livecoin, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Bithumb, IDEX, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

