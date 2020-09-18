Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.48. 246,486 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 173,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on THTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Theratechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.41.

The stock has a market cap of $190.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 81.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Theratechnologies by 230.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

