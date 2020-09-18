Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.25 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $37.25 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007407 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00022167 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00015971 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002854 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

