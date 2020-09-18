Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Hits $35.85 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $35.85 million and $2.06 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007620 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00021816 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00015910 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002994 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

