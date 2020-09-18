Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Short Interest Update

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLYS. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Tilly’s from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 224.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 407,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,451. The company has a market capitalization of $225.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.00 and a beta of 1.65. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $135.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

