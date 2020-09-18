TOP (TOP) Market Cap Hits $8.13 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and $245,751.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00247162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00093481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.57 or 0.01482540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00234343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

