Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:TPZ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.01. 21,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,845. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.
Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
See Also: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.