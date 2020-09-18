Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:TPZ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.01. 21,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,845. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPZ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period.

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

