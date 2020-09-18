Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Hits $0.0008

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $688,279.34 and approximately $42.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, FCoin and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009109 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00088015 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00315151 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041905 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000972 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001804 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,798,174 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

