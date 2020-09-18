Traders Buy High Volume of Axovant Gene Therapies Call Options (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,318 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,146% compared to the typical volume of 186 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXGT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axovant Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

In related news, insider Pavan Cheruvu acquired 37,500 shares of Axovant Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,470.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGT. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth about $2,493,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 635.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,931,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,477 shares in the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXGT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 3,245,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,748. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $153.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

