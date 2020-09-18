Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Up 17.1%

Shares of Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) shot up 17.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.60. 16,612,006 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 4,771,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Trevena in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $292.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 16.25, a current ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Trevena Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Trevena by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 602,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 69,691 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 23.1% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Trevena by 186.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Trevena by 116.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

