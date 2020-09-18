Tripio (TRIO) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Tripio has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $305,274.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00044348 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.84 or 0.04585914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002281 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00055804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00035260 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

TRIO is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.