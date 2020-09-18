Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Triumph Group stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,472,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,705. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.64.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $495.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 270.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 56,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 404,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

