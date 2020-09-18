Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. 9,379,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,835,814. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 113.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Under Armour by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Under Armour by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

