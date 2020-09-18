Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.57 and last traded at $38.18. Approximately 92,171 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 85,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.

UEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $531.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.14.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.29. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.64 million. Research analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 48,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,913 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 197,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter.

Universal Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

