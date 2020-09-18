UNUS SED LEO Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.20 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00010996 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $9.58 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00441826 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000508 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000397 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

