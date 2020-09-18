Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Tops $3.47 on Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $3.47 or 0.00031703 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, Livecoin, Exrates and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $34.69 million and $15.47 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044756 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 865.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043602 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $491.08 or 0.04488325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009148 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00034956 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange, IDEX, OOOBTC, IDAX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.