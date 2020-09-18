USDJ Hits Market Capitalization of $10.88 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, USDJ has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00009215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and $8.63 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00048831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00250425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00101084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.01501391 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00215187 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 10,799,908 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.