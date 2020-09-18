USDJ Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One USDJ token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00009273 BTC on exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $10.83 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDJ has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00047679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00246036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00092504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.01483651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00231731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000718 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 10,671,524 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

