Valor Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $182,522.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003281 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and $182,522.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Valor Token has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00044348 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $500.84 or 0.04585914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002281 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00055804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00035260 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.