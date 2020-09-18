Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Down 18.6% in August

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,493,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,938,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.55. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

